CIAA promoting corruption!

Kathmandu, 10 June: The anti-corruption constitutional body the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) is planning to defer registration of the case thereby letting suspects of multimillion rupee land purchase scam of Nepal Oil Corporation get free, reports Nagarik daily.

Earlier, the anti-corruption constitutional body had launched an investigation against the suspects including then Nepal Oil Corporation Chief Gopal Bahadur Khadka who stepped down from the position just last week.

People’s News Monitoring Service