Diplomatic intervention sought

Kathmandu, 8 June : Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Beena Magar has urged Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali to take efforts from diplomatic channel after the contractor of Melamchi Drinking Water Project, CMC Revena dillydallied regarding the construction of the project in the stipulated time, reports Gorkhapatra daily.

Minister Magar urged the Foreign Affairs Minister Gyawali to settle the issue through diplomatic efforts with the Italian government.

Secretary at the Ministry of Drinking Water Krishna Raj BC shared that the request was made to initiate diplomatic dealing with the Italian government to speed up the construction works.

The delay in the construction of the national pride projects also affects other projects of the country, she said, urging the government to show concern on the compliance of the timeline for the completion of the projects

People’s News Monitoring Service