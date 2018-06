Kathmandu, 8 June: Former Crown Prince Paras Shah, notorious for his unwary and aggressive activities and behaviour, seems to have turned quite spiritual and teetotal over past few months as he visited a number of shrines last month, writes Nepal Samacharpatra daily.

Shah currently lives at an apartment in Anamnagar of Kathmandu alone. The news states that he spends the most of his time at Baba Gorakhnath Ashram in Mrigasthali of Pashupati.

People’s News Monitoring Service