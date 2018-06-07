‘No unification with NCP’

Kathmandu, 7 June : Federal Socialist Forum-Nepal Chairperson Upendra Yadav has said that his party was not preparing for the merger with Nepal Communist Party anytime soon.

Reacting to media reports Yadav said that they were unfounded and baseless.Some media had claimed that the Forum was willing to merge with the NCP and its decision to join the government is also an indication for the desire to become a part of the big party.

However, Yadav, also a Deputy Prime Minister in Oli’s Cabinet, says his party is open to unification with likeminded parties and organisations in the future though such a possibility is slim anytime soon.

He says a recent meeting of the party has decided to unify with the parties which have similar policies, principles and ideologies, no concrete steps have been taken towards that end after that.

People’s News Monitoring Service