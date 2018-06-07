Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal becomes foreign Pharma’s lab

11 hours ago

The foreign pharmaceutical ccompanies have been using Nepali hospitals and patients as laboratories to test the effectiveness of their products including vaccines and  other medicines, reports Nayapatrika daily.

Citing data maintained by Nepal Health Research Council, the news report sates that more than 500 organisations obtained their approval to conduct research on Nepalis in 2017 whereas the number of such institutions to receive such permission  in the first four months of this year has already reached 176.

