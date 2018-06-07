DPs deeds !

Kathmandu, 7 June : The Development Partners (DPs) who have been providing regular financial assistance to Nepal have been found using other nongovernmental channels too so as to push projects and programmes of their interests to Nepali people.

According to Nagarik daily, the report states that the DPs including the United Kingdom, the United States of America and India spend around Rs 25 billion every year through INGOs. On the other hand, the government has been receiving complaints about arbitrary activities of such organisations.

