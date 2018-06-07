Donation dependency derogatory

Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
2 hours ago


Kathmandu, 8 June : The Federal Parliament Secretariat is seen heavily dependent on foreign grants and donations for its various activities and other necessary paraphernalia, reports Kantipur daily.

The issue has now come to surface as the Secretariat recently organised a training programme for members of Parliament with the assistance from the multiple development partners of Nepal including the United Nations Development Programme.

According to the news story, the Secretariat has received donations from India, China, South Korea, United States of America, United Nations’ agencies; and International Non-Government Organizations for vehicles, computers and electronic devices, furniture and even carpets and curtains.

