Kathmandu, 8 June : Member states of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) are positive about holding the fourth summit of regional grouping in Nepal in August last week or September first week this year, reports Nepal Samacharpatra daily.

Nepal, the current Chair of BIMSTEC , has the responsibility of hosting the summit meeting of the organisation and it has proposed two dates : August 30-31 or September 6-7.

People’s News Monitoring Service