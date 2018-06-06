US Ambassador lands in controversy

Kathmandu, 7 June: American Ambassador to Nepal Alaina B. Teplitz whose tenure here has almost come to an end has landed in controversy for breaching the diplomatic code of conduct.

According to the latest edition of Sanghu vernacular weekly, ambassador Teplitz paid a surprise visit to Rasuwa Custom Office situated at the border of Tibet Autonomous Region of China last week.

She took stock of trade and commerce and was briefed by the Custom Officer Gopal Koirala. Without taking due permission from the competent agencies of Nepal Government, she visited the Custom Office which is against the Vienna Convention.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy here has been defamed by some local staffs. People’s Review has received several complaints relating to misbehavior to fellow-Nepalis who visit the embassy for visa and other works, discrimination in furnishing information on matters of greater public interest that include Nepal-USA relations and development assistance. The local staffs at the Public Affairs Office and the Political Section are reported to have acted as if they are the supreme authority in the embassy.

People’s News Monitoring Service