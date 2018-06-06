Oli paying five-day visit to China

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is paying five-day state visit to China beginning from 19 June, according to sources. Besides Beijing, Oli is visiting Lhasa and another province capital, it is learnt.

According to sources closed to Baluatar, Oli, is going to demand reopening of the Khasha trade route. Furthermore, except from implementation of the past agreements and understandings, Oli is not going to put forward any new agendas from the Nepal’s side. The Foreign Ministry is preparing protocols to be signed during Oli’s stay in Beijing. The protocols are based on agreements that were endorsed during Oli’s previous state visit.

Oli has given priority on connectivity, infrastructure development, Chinese investment and energy, the source said.