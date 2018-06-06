Oli appoints two DPMs against his promises

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has reshuffled the Council of Minister formed in February by adding two members from the Federal Socialist Forum. With the induction of the FSF in the Council of Ministers, the present government has become a government of a two-thirds majority.

However, Prime Minister Oli breached his promise made during the formation of the present government by appointing two deputy prime ministers. Oli ,who had drawn flak for appointing six deputy prime ministers in 2015, had denied appointing any DPM during the formation of the present government.

But this time, he promoted Defence Minister IshworPokharel to the post of DPM and appointed UpendraYadav as another DPM, as Yadav denied joining the government without having the post of DPM.

Likewise, he promoted GokulBaskota to the post of Minister for Communication and Information Technology from the State Minister for Communication and Information Technology.

Yadav has been given the responsibility of Health and Population Ministry. Likewise, Mohammad IshtiyakRhain of the FSF has been appointed as Urban Development Ministry.

Earlier, Yadav had served as DPM and Foreign Minister.

With the induction of the two ministers, the number of ministers has reached 24. Constitutionally, the cabinet should not have more than 25 members. The Prime Minister has been planning to appoint a minister without portfolio to help the Office of the Prime Minister.

Now in case the RastriyaJanata Party Nepal joins the government, PM K P Oli had to vacate to posts of ministers.

Now after making his government of a two-thirds majority, Prime Minister Oli is likely to make some important decisions to implement his plans.

However, with the government becoming powerful, there is a widespread fear whether the government could exhibit its dictatorial nature. When the main opposition Nepali Congress is too weak in the parliament and is marred by factionalism, the government can resort to measures to implement any decision and even amend the constitution.

Moreover, chairman of ruling Communist Party of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahalhas started floating the idea of executive president, and the ruling parties, enjoying a two-thirds majority could amend the national charter to meet the interest of the former Maoist leaders.