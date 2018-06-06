NOC increase fuel prices again

By Our Reporter

Nepal Oil Corporation has further increased the prices of petrol, diesel kerosene and aviation fuel. Although the prices of fule have dropped in the international market, the NOC has been increasing their prices for several weeks.

Last week the NOC increased the price of petrol by Rs. 3 to Rs. 113 per litre and Rs 3 on diesel and kerosene which will now cost Rs 95 per litre. Likewise, the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel has also increased by Rs. 5 per litrefor domestic carriers and USD 75 per 1000 litres for International airlines. The price of cooking gas remains unchanged.

The NOC officials said the corporation will bear a loss of Rs 139.39 per cylinder of cooking gas. The loss on sale of LPG cylinders is proposed to be absorbed through price stabilisation fund.

After the price hike, the cross-border difference between petrol and diesel prices in Nepal and India stand at Rs 22.72 per litre in petrol and Rs 24.95 per litre in Diesel raising fears of fuel smuggling from bordering regions of Nepal to India.

However, the student organisatiions that used to take to street in the past to protest the price hike did not make any strong demonstrations against the price hike.

The price hike in fuel is likely to fuel the prices of other commodities and the airlines have already increased the airfares for their domestic flights.