Nepal’s crown in exhibition

Kathmandu, 7 June : A crown with the title ‘Nepal’s Royal Crown’ is currently being exhibited at a cultural expo in Beijing , the capital of China . The crown looks like the royal crown used by Nepal’s former monarchs; however, whom the crown belonged to and how it reached Beijing has not been confirmed yet, according to a news story in Kantipur daily.

The news report mentions that the artifact is named ‘Nepal’s Royal Crown’, but it is being exhibited under ‘gems and jewels of India’ category.

People’s News Monitoring Service