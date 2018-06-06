Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Nepal’s crown in exhibition

Nepal’s crown in exhibition

11 hours ago

Kathmandu, 7 June : A crown with the title ‘Nepal’s Royal Crown’ is currently being exhibited at a cultural expo in Beijing , the capital of China . The crown looks like the royal crown used by Nepal’s former monarchs; however, whom the crown belonged to and how it reached Beijing has  not  been confirmed yet, according to a news story in Kantipur daily.

The news report mentions that the artifact is named ‘Nepal’s Royal Crown’, but it is being exhibited under ‘gems and jewels of India’ category.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

Bimstec

Government proposes to host BIMSTEC summit

By Our Reporter The government has decided to propose for hosting the 14th Bay of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved