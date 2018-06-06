Government proposes to host BIMSTEC summit

By Our Reporter

The government has decided to propose for hosting the 14th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Forum (BIMSTEC) Summit in Kathmandu to its member nations either in August or September, 2018.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Monday, took the decision to this effect.

BIMSTEC is an international organisation established to foster socio-economic cooperation among member nations Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. BIMSTEC was established in 1997.

It is also taken as an alternative regional body to SAARC as India intends to weaken SAARC due to Pakistan’s presence in it.

The government has taken the decision to write letters to the member nations of apprising of the decision taken to host the Summit either on August 30 and 31 or September 6 or 7 in Kathmandu, according to Minister for Communication and Information Technology GokulBaskota.

The government also decided to form various sub-committees, Minister Baskota said.

Nepal is currently the chair of BIMSTEC.