Kathmandu, 5 June : President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday night held a meeting with top leaders of ruling Nepal Communist Party and main opposition Nepali Congress, during which she called on the parties to stand together to lead the country toward prosperity, reports Naya Patrika daily.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal of the NCP and Sher Bahadur Deuba and Ram Chandra Paudel of Nepali Congress were present at the meeting.

People’s News Monitoring Service