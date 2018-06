Kathmandu, 5 June: Nagarik daily of today has reported that Nepal Police Headquarters prioritised personnel who worked or are working as bodyguards for top leaders in recent decisions of promotions.

Panels formed to decide names for promotions to the positions of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) have prioritized their service to leaders than the personnel’s experiences in the field.

People’s News Monitoring Service