Kathmandu, 5 June: All media of today have reported that a single bench of Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla on Monday ordered the government not to implement the Ministry of Transport Management’s decision to let big buses ply BP Highway, a Japanese gift.

Earlier, Minister Raghubir Mahaseth had decided to lift the existing ban and it was against recommendations of a technical committee, hence advocate Kailash Dahal had filed a case against his decision.

People’s News Monitoring Service