Nepal and China inking energy pacts

Kathmandu, 5 June: Nepal and China are likely to ink an agreement on energy coordination later this month when Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will pay a state visit to the northern neighbour, reports Online Khabar.

Likewise, the Nepal Government is also preparing to sign another agreement to prepare the detailed project report for Galchhi-Kyirong-Rasuwagadhi intercountry transmission line.

The Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation has sent the proposal to the Council of Ministers about making the agreements.

Separate committees will be formed after the agreements at secretarial and joint secretarial levels that will help in facilitating the investment.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara had made the preliminary agreement on energy coordination in 2017.

“Prime Minister Oli will finalize the agreement and give it a full shape during his China visit on June 19,” informed Joint Secretary at the Ministry, Dinesh Ghimire. The agreement will be forwarded after getting the green signal from the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. .

The executive head of the country had taken the step to construct the transmission line during his tenure earlier. The feasibility study about making the 400-kv transmission line has completed.

Meanwhile, the government has also sent a list of projects asking the Chinese government to incorporate them under One Belt One Road project.

The government has decided to form three panels to implement the framework deal on the Belt and Road Initiative signed with China by working on project selection, technical assessment and coordination with Beijing.

Earlier the cabinet had formed the panels headed by the foreign secretary, the finance secretary and secretaries from various ministries who undertake the projects that the Nepali side negotiates with Chinese authorities.

The Ministry of Energy has proposed the Chinese government to include seven water projects including Kimathangka Arun, Tamor, Sunkoshi 2 and 3, Nalagad, Phukot Karnali and Naumore.

