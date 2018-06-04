Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Mega Bank reaches far off places

10 hours ago

Kathmandu, 4 June:  Mega Bank Limited has extended its branches in Tripurasundari rural municipality and Rautamai rural municipality of Dhading and Udaypur district respectively.

These branches have been opened and brought into operation as a set goal of bank of rendering banking services to peoples of rural area. The number of Mega Bank branches in Dhading district have reached whereas it the lone branch in Udaypur.

Mega Bank Limited has consistently provided banking services to the clients across the nation through its 95 branches, 8 extension counters, 74 automated teller machines, 58 branchless centers and more than 1800 Mega Remit Agents, according to the bank.

The bank plans to open six more branches in the far off places where the locals are still deprived from banking and finance services.

