MBL CSR in raising awareness

Kathmandu, 4 June: Machhapuchhre Bank Limited (MBL) has actively been involved in creating awareness in the society under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The MBL last week, in association with Cancer Council Nepal organized an awareness porogramme in capital last week. The programme aimed at raising awareness at the core of society and amongst the students was hosted at the capital-based VS Niketan School.

The programmme organized in presence of some 400 students focused on the ills and adverse impacts of the consumption of tobacco and tobacco products, ailments like cancer, heart diseases, among others. The bank staff imparted education on fiscal literacy and informed about the services being rendered by the MBL. They also highlighted on the significance and role of commercial banks in the economic progress of Nepal. The programme was lively and entertaining as it was attended by comic-artist Manoj Gajurel. The MBL, in a press statement has vowed that it would continue such programmes in various parts of the country in the days to come.

The MBL that has expanded from Jhapa of East to Kanchanpur of West and the high Himalayan region to the mountains and the plains of the Terai serving the clients through its 77 branches, 2 extension counters, 21 branchless banking services, and 88 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)

People’s News Monitoring Service