Kathmadu, 4 June: Siddhartha Bank has inked an agreement with IME Digital Solution, a digital financial services wing of IME Group, to offer IME pay wallet service.

With the agreement in place, IME pay customers can now link their IME pay wallet with their Siddhartha Bank account enabling them to seamlessly transfer funds to and from customers’ bank accounts to the wallet. Bank customers will also be able to avail recharge, payments, wallet based small value money transfer services along with myriad of other online and offline, QR code based payment services of IME pay, reads a press release issued by the IME Group.

People’s News Monitoring Service