Shakya alleged of encroachment

Kathmandu, 4 June : Tourism entrepreneur Karna Shakya has been alleged of encroaching the Phewa Lake in country’s tourism capital Pokhara. According to Nagarik daily, a committee has been commissioned to investigate into reports that Shakya’s involvement in encroachment.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered the government to investigate and find out whether Shakya’s Water Front Resort that lies within 65 metres of the lake and prepare a report within next two months.

People’s News Monitoring Service