Gold smuggling suspect surrenders

Kathmandu, 3 June : Chhering Wangel Ghale known as Dr David accused of involving in the 33 kg gold scam has surrendered before the Morang District Court today, reports RSS.

The court started recording his statement. Hearing on whether to send the accused to jail or not will start following the statement recording, said Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar KC.

Earlier, fleeing Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Bahadur Khatri implicated in the scam had surrendered before the administration. Ghale is one of 63 people accused in the smuggling, and subsequent murder of one of the smugglers Sanam Shakya, against whom the District Police Office has registered a case.

