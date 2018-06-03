Former Princess defies court order

Kathmandu, 4 June : Despite the Supreme Court order to hand over Bijaya Ghar of Chhauni to Nepal Trust, former Princess Prerana Rajya Laxmi Singh, the only daughter of former King Gyanendra Shah, is reluctant to leave the luxurious house that she claims her father gifted her as dowry, reports Nepal Samacharpatra.

According to the news report,Nepal Trust, formed to manage government properties used by former royal family members, wrote a letter to Singh to evacuate the building within 35 days one month ago, but she is refusing to receive the letter.

People’s News Monitoring Service