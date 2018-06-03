Corruption probe at Bir Hospital

Kathmandu, 3 June : The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority, has launched a probe into reports that officials of Bir Hospital embezzled as much as Rs 2 billion from the state coffers in past few years. National Vigilance Centre too has launched another investigation, reports Online Khabar.

The two bodies have received a 84-point complaint citing instances of corruption and irregularities in Nepal’s oldest health facility. Earlier, the annual report of Auditor General had also cited some irregularities in the facility.

The report informed that around Rs 100 million was embezzled in purchase of CT scan machines. It had also mentioned irregularities in the purchase of equipment for National Trauma Centre and renewal of registration of pharmacies at the hospital premises.

It has been learned that the investigation will cover a wide range of officials from top guns to office assistants.

Constitutional anti-corruption watchdog, Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority, has launched a probe into reports that officials of Bir Hospital embezzled as much as Rs 2 billion from the state coffers in past few years.

On the other hand, National Vigilance Centre has launched another investigation.

The two bodies have received a 84-point complaint citing instances of corruption and irregularities in Nepal’s oldest health facility. Earlier, the annual report of Auditor General had also cited some irregularities in the facility.

The report informed that around Rs 100 million was embezzled in purchase of CT scan machines. It had also mentioned irregularities in the purchase of equipment for National Trauma Centre and renewal of registration of pharmacies at the hospital premises.

It has been learned that the investigation will cover a wide range of officials from top guns to office assistants.

People’s News Monitoring Service