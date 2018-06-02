VP Dhakal urges int’l business community to invest in Nepal

Kathmandu, 2 June : Vice-President of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), Chandra Prasad Dhakal, has urged international business community to invest in potential sectors of Nepal as the country now has enabling business environment with stable government in place.

Dhakal, also the Chairman of Employers’ Council of Nepal, said this while addressing the 107th International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland yesterday as a leader of the employers’ delegation from Nepal.

On the occasion, he drew the attention of the international investors and said, “I appeal to all international business community to explore new project investments in Nepal in the several potential areas such as tourism, agriculture, infrastructure development, mining and cement, information technology, hydropower including production and services sectors.”

He also highlighted on how the new Labour Act and Social Security Act will greatly contribute to fostering the industrial relations. “Legal reform for labour market governance is another significant achievement. We have amended Labour Act and developed contribution-based Social Security Act which are key milestones for promoting industrial relation and workplace cooperation.”

He underscored the need of sustainability of the enterprises with structural reforms in federation and inclusive economic growth which will ultimately contribute to realize the 2030 Global Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

Dhakal stressed on the need of ILO’s technical assistance in further developing capacity of enterprises and imparting skill-based training to Nepalese youth to meet the labour demand of the market.

The 107th International Labour Conference kicked off in Geneva on 28 May 2018 where thousands of delegates from governments and employers and employees representing more than 180 countries. The conference will last on 8th June 2018

