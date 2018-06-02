SSB obstructing construction

Kathmandu, 3 June : The construction of a permanent bridge over Jamuna River along the Nepal-India border at Bhadariya in Dhanauji Rural Municipality, Dhanusha has been delayed due to the obstruction of Indian Seema Shasatra Bal (SSB). The bridge has been under construction for the past four year, reports Kantipur daily.

The bridge will connect Dhanauji with Harine of the Indian state of Bihar after the completion of construction works. Chairman of Dhanauji Rural Municipality Badri Narayan Singh said the construction of the bridge has been delayed for long after the Indian SSB men raised the dispute of no-man’s land. “The Indian SSB has been obstructing the construction of bridge on one pretext or other,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, the Kathmandu Post adds, the bridge–which is 10 metres long and 11 metres wide–is being constructed in Bhadariya, 40 metres away from the no-man’s land inside the Nepali territory, to ease the vehicular movement along the border after holding a bilateral agreement between the two neighbours.

Madan Mohan Singh, an engineer at the Department of Roads, said 80 percent of the construction works has been completed. “The construction works will be completed within the current fiscal year if there are no further obstructions,” he said.

The bridge, once completed, will benefit people living in 40 to 50 villages. According to the Dhanauji Rural Municipality, more than 2,000 bicycles and motorcycles cross the border at Bhadariya daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service