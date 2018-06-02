Ncell honours brilliant students

Kathmandu, 3 June : Private sector telecommunications service provider Ncell has honoured outstanding students of various faculties from Central Campus Pulchowk, Institute of Engineering (IoE) with Ncell scholarships and Excellence Awards, as a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Under the initiative, the company has been awarding Ncell scholarships to students securing the highest annual scores and Ncell Excellence Awards to students graduating with top scores in Bachelor of Engineering (BE) Electrical, Electronics and Communication, and Computer faculties since 2014.

Ncell is taking the initiative with an aim of promoting young talents and nurturing them to add them to the national talent pool of skilled human resources. Prof Gokarna Bahadur Motra, chief of the IOE, Jitendra Kumar Manandhar, assistant campus chief and Ncell representatives jointly handed over the scholarships and excellence awards to the students amid a programme on Thursday. Twelve top students of BE Electrical, Electrics and Communication and Computer were handed Ncell Scholarships. Similarly, four students graduating from same faculties securing highest marks received Ncell Excellence Awards.

Scholarships are provided based on annual scores of first, second and third year and students receive it for studying 2nd, 3rd and 4th year, respectively. Each Ncell Scholarship and Excellence Awards carries a purse of Rs100,000.

Under the initiative, Ncell had instituted Ncell Scholarship and Excellence Awards in 2014 at Central Campus Pulchowk, IoE for 5 years (2014-2018). In these five years period, a total of 60 students have been honoured with Ncell Scholarships and 20 students have received Ncell Excellence Awards. Ncell has provided scholarships and awards of Rs8 million to the students during the period.Ncell has been keeping education sector high in its CSR priority list and carrying out various programmes since 2010, stated a press statement of the company.

People’s News Monitoring Service