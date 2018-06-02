Fuel prices go high

Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
7 hours ago

Kathmandu, 3 June : The state-owned Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) on Saturday increased the prices of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel, two weeks after the last adjustment. All media of today have covered this news.

According to media reports, the new rates will come into effect from Saturday midnight, the NOC said. The NOC has increased the price of petrol by Rs3 to Rs113 per litre. It has increased diesel and kerosene prices by Rs3 a litre, respectively. With the revision, diesel and kerosene will cost Rs95 per litre. Aviation fuel sold to domestic carrier has been increased by Rs5 to Rs100 per litre. Likewise, aviation fuel sold to international airlines has been raised by $75 to $1000 per kilolitres.

