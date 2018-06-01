Traffic cop turning tough

Kathmandu, 1 June : All types of public vehicles operating their service in Kathmandu valley should mandatorily keep their registration number inside the vehicle.

This provision was made at the initiatives of the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division.

At a news conference organised at the Division today, it was informed that the provision of keeping the number of vehicles inside the vehicles was made for the convenience to the passengers.

Senior Superintendent of Police at the Division, Basanta Kumar Panta said that the provision was made for the safety of goods and convenience to passengers in view of increasing incidents of passengers forgetting the goods inside the vehicles.

He further said that the Division is going to make lane-discipline strict, give priority to zebra crossing, and rendering traffic management safe, disciplined and systematic.

Panta further said that the Division is going to strictly implement the 82-point Home Administration Reform Plan of the Home Ministry and 10-point priority of the Division.

According to the Division, it would take action against the vehicles violating the traffic rules, taxis not installing the printer as well as would launch traffic public awareness programme at schools, colleges and different organisations.

There are now 1.132 million vehicles in Kathmandu Valley. A total of 149 people lost their lives to road accidents in Kathmandu, according to data provided by the Division.

Similarly, a total of 378,927 vehicles faced action till 10 months of the current fiscal year, according to the Division.

People’s News Monitoring Service