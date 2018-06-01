ICC includes Nepal

Kathmandu, 1 June : Nepal has been included in the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s ranking for one day international (ODI) teams. According to the ICC, the Netherlands, Scotland and the United Arab Emirates including Nepal have been included in the ODI ranking teams effective from today.

With this decision, the number of countries in the ICC ODI teams has reached 16. Nepal got the ICC’s ODI recognition as its Associate nation after it secured its place in the top-three position of the ICC World Cricket Qualifier held in February this year.

“Starting June 1, the existing 12-team ICC ODI rankings table has been expanded to accommodate Nepal, Netherlands, Scotland and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The move means that every ODI game that these teams play from hereon will count towards determining their rank,” the ICC says.

People’s News monitoring Service