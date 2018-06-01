Forum joins government

Kathmandu, 1 June : President Bidya Devi Bhandari has, on the recommendation of the government, appointed two new ministers in the Communist Party of Nepal (CPN)-led government.

Those newly appointed ministers are Upendra Yadav (Minister for Health and Population) and Mohammed Ishtiyak Rai (Minister for Urban Development).

The two are from the Federal Socialist Forum Nepal. The President appointed them to the posts as per the Article 76 (9) of the Nepal’s constitution. Prior to this, portfolios of both ministers were held by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

People’s News Monitoring Service