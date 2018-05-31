Unruly lawmakers!

Kathmandu, 1 June: The elected members of Federal Parliament have become quite unruly by not attending the entire session of the parliament.

Today’s Kantipur daily under the heading, ‘Taking attendance for the allowance and exiting’ state that the number of MPs attending the full session of parliament is very low.

“Two hundred and twenty eight MPs were present in the beginning but by 3 pm remained only 52, 26 each from ruling and the opposition party. The MPs were present in the beginning just to draw the daily allowance of Rs. 2000,” the report reads.

Earlier the Speaker had drawn the attention of all MPs not to leave the House in the middle of proceedings and actively participate in the discussions and deliberations.

People’s News Monitoring Service