Irresponsible minister issues permission

Kathmandu, 1 June : Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Raghubir Mahaseth has forced officials of his Ministry to dismiss two reports which had suggested that big buses with more seats be barred from plying the BP Highway and issue permits to 32-seated buses too, according to Kantipur daily. It has even written an editorial on the same issue.

Earlier, the vehicles with more than 32 seat capacities were barred owing to narrow and serpentine roads as the likelihood of accidents would increase otherwise.

Karobar daily of today too has pointed a finger over the clandestine dealing of minister Mahaseth in allowing the heavy vehicles’ movement int the very narrow and risky road.

People’s News Monitoring Service