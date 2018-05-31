Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
EkNath Dhakal buys position in Central Committee

13 hours ago

Kathmandu, 31 May : EkNath Dhakal, a highly disrepute personality for spreading Christianity in  Nepal has been successful in becoming Central Committee member  of the recently unified Communist Party of Nepal.

Sanghu vernacular weekly in its latest edition has published an inside story stating that he spent a huge amount in procuring the post putting aside the genuine leader of the then CPN-UML Soviet Dhakal. According to Sanghu front page story, EkNath bribed Minister for Labour and Standing Committee Member Gokarna Bista in securing the post.

EKNath Dhakal is a disgraced man for spreading Christianity in Nepal and his alleged involvement in collecting millions of rupees from Korea is sharply criticized. He is reported to have shown poor Nepali people’s plight, hardships and pathetic pictures of Nepali people in raising money for personal benefit.

People’s News Monitoring Service

