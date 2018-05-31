Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / CPN standing committee members

CPN standing committee members

7 hours ago

Now, Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) is the official name of the unified party of former UML and Maoist Center. As there is already another party called Communist Party of Nepal registered in the Election Commission, earlier, the unified party had added underline along with the name of the party. Now, by changing underline, the party has added “(CPN)” in the party’s official name.

Also, a 45 member standing committee has been formed in which there are 19 members from former Maoist Center and from former UML’s the then 26 members plus new members Raghujee Pant, Bishnu Rimal, Beduram Bhushal and Raghubir Mahaseth.

Accordingly, the Maoist Center also added new members. They are: Ganesh Shah, Devendra Poudel and Mani Thapa.

Likewise, six leaders are nominated as invited members in the standing committee.

UML’s Amrit Bohara, Keshab Badal, Somnath Pyashi and Dr. Pushpa Kandel are the invited standing committee members.

Accordingly, from Maoist Center, Amik Sherchan and Peshal Khatiwada are the invited standing committee members.

Members of the standing committee:

  1. KP Sharma Oli
  2. Pushpakamal Dahal
  3. Madhav Nepal
  4. JN Khanal
  5. Bamdev Gautam
  6. Narayankaji Shrestha
  7. Ishwar Pokhrel’
  8. Rambahadur Thapa
  9. Bishnu Poudel
  10. Subhas Nembang
  11. Bhim Rawal
  12. Aastalaxmi Shakya
  13. Yubraj Gyawali
  14. Ghanshyam Bhushal
  15. Pradeep Gyawali
  16. Prithivi Subba Gurung
  17. Bhim Acharya
  18. Gokarna Bista
  19. Yogesh Bhattarai
  20. Shankar Pokhrel
  21. Surendra Pandey
  22. Kiran Gurung
  23. Mukunda Neupane
  24. Sattyanarayan Mandal
  25. Chhabilal Bishwakarma
  26. Bishnu Rimal
  27. Raghujee Pant
  28. Beduram Bhushal
  29. Raghubir Mahaseth
  30. Dev Gurung
  31. Top Bahadur Rayamajhi
  32. Girirajmani Pokhre;
  33. Haribol Gajurel
  34. Agni Sapkota
  35. Barshaman Pun
  36. Shakti Basnet
  37. Janardan Sharma
  38. Pampha Bhushal
  39. Matrika Yadav
  40. Ganesh Shah
  41. Devendra Poudel
  42. Chakrapani Khanal
  43. Lilamani Pokhrel
  44. Mani Thapa
  45. Maoist Center is yet to nominate one member.

Meanwhile, Amrit Bohara and Amik Sherchan, who have been nominated as the invited member of the standing committee, have expressed dissatisfaction as they have not included as the standing committee member.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

Budget

Budget: No more than traditional

By Our Reporter Finance Minister Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada Tuesday unveiled the Federal Budget of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved