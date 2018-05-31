CPN standing committee members

Now, Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) is the official name of the unified party of former UML and Maoist Center. As there is already another party called Communist Party of Nepal registered in the Election Commission, earlier, the unified party had added underline along with the name of the party. Now, by changing underline, the party has added “(CPN)” in the party’s official name.

Also, a 45 member standing committee has been formed in which there are 19 members from former Maoist Center and from former UML’s the then 26 members plus new members Raghujee Pant, Bishnu Rimal, Beduram Bhushal and Raghubir Mahaseth.

Accordingly, the Maoist Center also added new members. They are: Ganesh Shah, Devendra Poudel and Mani Thapa.

Likewise, six leaders are nominated as invited members in the standing committee.

UML’s Amrit Bohara, Keshab Badal, Somnath Pyashi and Dr. Pushpa Kandel are the invited standing committee members.

Accordingly, from Maoist Center, Amik Sherchan and Peshal Khatiwada are the invited standing committee members.

Members of the standing committee:

KP Sharma Oli Pushpakamal Dahal Madhav Nepal JN Khanal Bamdev Gautam Narayankaji Shrestha Ishwar Pokhrel’ Rambahadur Thapa Bishnu Poudel Subhas Nembang Bhim Rawal Aastalaxmi Shakya Yubraj Gyawali Ghanshyam Bhushal Pradeep Gyawali Prithivi Subba Gurung Bhim Acharya Gokarna Bista Yogesh Bhattarai Shankar Pokhrel Surendra Pandey Kiran Gurung Mukunda Neupane Sattyanarayan Mandal Chhabilal Bishwakarma Bishnu Rimal Raghujee Pant Beduram Bhushal Raghubir Mahaseth Dev Gurung Top Bahadur Rayamajhi Girirajmani Pokhre; Haribol Gajurel Agni Sapkota Barshaman Pun Shakti Basnet Janardan Sharma Pampha Bhushal Matrika Yadav Ganesh Shah Devendra Poudel Chakrapani Khanal Lilamani Pokhrel Mani Thapa Maoist Center is yet to nominate one member.

Meanwhile, Amrit Bohara and Amik Sherchan, who have been nominated as the invited member of the standing committee, have expressed dissatisfaction as they have not included as the standing committee member.

