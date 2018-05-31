Chinese Prez visiting Nepal, Oli’s agenda for Beijing sojourn finalized

Kathmandu, 1 June :

In order to finalize the draft proposals to be presented during the China visit by Prime Minsiter KP Oli later this month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is holding series of discussions with other relevant ministries and Chinese embassy officials, reports Kantipur daily.

The intergovernmental consultations and discussion on the agendas for the forthcoming visit are being finalized on the basis of PM Oli’s first Beijing sojourn 2016 and the agreements reached between Nepal and China then.

Proposals relating to construction of trans border railway link, petroleum product storage reservoir, construction, maintenance and installation of transmission lines and construction of dry ports, hydroelectricity generation projects are being finalized. Nepal is also putting forward a request for establishment of Emergency Rescue Centers in all seven provinces

Implementation of previous agreements reached in 2016, finalization of protocol for fully operationalization of Transit and Transport Agreement and construction of some infrastructure projects to be undertaken by China under Belt and Road Initiatives are being worked out. Preparation and finalization of Memoranda of Understanding are undergoing. There is high chances of launching a joint feasibility study of Nepal-China Free Trade Agreement, commissioning of joint oversight mechanism for the smooth execution of China-aided projects in Nepal.

The building of petroleum product storage facilities are being proposed at Battar of Nuwakot and Panchkhal of Kavrepalnchowk district. Request for the early resumption of Arniko Highway, construction of Outer Ring Road in Kathmandu Valley, connecting all the districts of Nepal adjoining the Tibet Autonomous Region of China with good roads are top on the agenda. Nepal is also asking the Chinese side to construct Kerung-Kathmandu railway as a grant and there is a high possibility of signing a MoU. China is planning to construct a project as a gift though the nature of project has not been disclosed. The report says that it could be a hydroelectric generation projects. It has also stated that the Chinese President is likely to visit Nepal within this year.

People’s News Monitoring Service