Sushma Swaraj admits her mistake on Janakpur comment

By Our Reporter

In response to queries on the statement made by Minister for External Affairs of India SushmaSwaraj, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA),has said thatthe attention of the Government of Nepal had been drawn to the statement made by her during her annual press conference.

The reference made about the public participation at the Civic Felicitation programme held in honour of the Prime Minister of India in Janakpur on May 11, 2018 is unfortunate, MoFA said.

MoFA, however, has said that it has come to the notice of the Government of Nepal that she has publicly admitted her mistake and apologised for it.

Swaraj had in her address said that Prime Minister NarendraModi addressed Indians in Janakpur. But when her expression drew criticism, she apologized in a tweet stating that she had committed a mistake.

MoFA has said the Government of Nepal sincerely thanks all those who raised concern over this issue.