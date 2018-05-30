Republic Day marked without enthusiasm

By Our Reporter

Kathmandu, May 29: The government marked the Republic Day on Tuesday by organising a formal programme in Kathmandu. However, the people showed no interest in marking the day. Even the private sector newspapers did not carry out special supplement on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Only the government-owned two dailies, the Gorkhapatra and The Rising Nepal published special supplements on the occasion.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, ministers, chiefs of the constitutional bodies and others attended the function organised at the Army Pavilion in Tudikhel in the morning.

Addressing the function Prime Minister Oli said that the Republic Day was the day of all common Nepalis.

The Republic Day was the day when the people triumphed by defeating the plutocracy, he added.

He said good governance and development were the top priority of the government.

Prime Minister Oli also said that poverty and democratic republic could not go side by side.

He said some irrelevant policies, procedures and structures that might be useful in the past would be improved and amended as per the changed context.

He further said that the three-tier elections were successfully concluded to instutionalise the republic, implement the constitution and consolidate democracy.

He said that a progressive, patriotic and pro-people government was at work at the centre while the governments directly elected by the people were active at seven provinces and 753 local levels.

Stating that the Nepali people did not borrow democracy from anyone but established it by waging a long struggle, the Prime Minister maintained that the republic was a reality at present and it was also a part of Nepali civilization and tradition.

The government also granted amnesty to over 800 jailbirds, including Bal Krishna Dhungel convicted in a murder case.