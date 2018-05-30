PM Oli preparing for China visit

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is preparing for his state visit to China in the 3rd week of June. A highly placed source said that the visit date has been set for 18 to 20 June.

Sources in the Foreign Ministry say that Oli and his team are already starting their homework for the signing of the protocol on agreements signed duringOli’s last visit. They include agreements on trade, transportation, transit, connectivity, hydropower etc. during the visit. As Nepal has already signed the agreement on BRI, this time, both the sides will finalize identifying the projects and construction modalities to be constructed under BRI. Nepal’s priority is for construction of trans-border roads, railway lines and transmission lines.

As Nepal is facing a huge deficit in trade with China, how the deficit can be reduced, will also be discussed during the visit.

Nepal is expecting Chinese investment both from the government and also from the private sector. Therefore, Nepal is doing its homework to amend the foreign direct investment procedures to attract Chinese investment, the Ministry source claimed.

Besides, Nepal is seeking further Chinese support in development of educational and health sectors, said the source in the Foreign Ministry.