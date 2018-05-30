Minister introducing syndicate in manpower sector

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is repeatedly saying that his government is going to end syndicate in all sectors but his own ministers are trying to introduce syndicate in different ways.

Minister Gokarna Bista is planning to increase deposit by making it 400 million rupees for the manpower companies. This plan has been developed to keep the manpower business under control of the limited number of manpower companies.

If the deposit amount is increased at 400 million rupees, the number of manpower companies from around 700 will decline to around 150 only. The manpower companies which have already earned enough money from this business has masterminded the idea of increasing the deposit amount.

By doing so, the government is trying to keep this business within the businessmen who are supportive to the Communist Party of Nepal.