MBL expands in five new locations

Kathmandu, 29 May :With prime objective of reaching all over Nepal and delivering qualitative and promt financial service to all Nepalis, the Machhapuchhre Bank Limitd (MBL) has expanded its wings at various locations of country.

MBL has opened three new branches and two branchless banking services from last week. The new branches opened and operatd at the new locations include Dharan Sub-metropolitan City, Bhojpur Municipality and Chandan Nath Municipality of Jumla district. These branches will provide all banking services.

Likewise, the bank has started branchless banking service at Beldandi of Kanchanpur and Bhimdutta Nagaar respectively.

People’s News Monitoring Service