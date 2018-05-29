Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
IGI inks pact with Om Hospital

13 hours ago

Kathmandu, 29 May :IME General Insurance Limited (IGI) and Om Hospital and Research Center have reached an agreement of rendering cashless services to the clients and patients who have procured health insurance policy with IME GIL.

An agreement relating to providing cashless service was signed by Deputy General Manager of IGI Pawan Thapa and Babu Kaji karki, Managing Director of Om Hospital and Reasearch Center last week.

The Center will avail the cashless hospitalization service to all those who have procured health insurance policy with IGI.

