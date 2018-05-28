Murder-convict enjoys Presidential pardon

Kathmandu, 29 May : Erstwhile CPN (Maoist Center) leader Balkrishna Dhungel, a murder convict, has been released from Dillibazaar prison after getting presidential pardon on Tuesday, reports Online Khabar.

Dhungel and 816 other prisoners doing their time in country’s various prisons have been released after they were pardoned for their remaining time behind bars. Twenty-six were released from Dillibazaar prison where Dhungel was jailed.

Dhungel was recommended for clemency by government claiming he had served 40 percent of his sentence and fulfilled the criteria for presidential pardon. Spokesperson at president’s office Chabindra Parajuli said Dhungel was pardoned upon cabinet’s recommendation and as per the Article 276 of the constitution.

A former lawmaker, Dhungel was serving life sentence at Dillibazaar Prison for murdering Ujjan Kumar Shrestha of Okhaldhunga on June 24, 1998.

A petition was filed against clemency to Dhungel at the Supreme Court by Senior Advocate Dinesh Tripathi. SC has sought original file of the government’s decision to pardon Dhungel.

People’s News Monitoring Service