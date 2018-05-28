CPN-Forum sign a pact

Kathmandu, 28 May :The Upendra Yadav-led Federal Socialist Forum-Nepal on Monday signed a two-point agreement with the ruling Nepal Communist Party, reports Online Khabar.

In the agreement, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s party has consented to amend the constitution as demanded by the Forum on the basis of mutual consent whereas the Madhesh powerhouse has agreed to join the government.

The first point of the agreement reads that issues raised by the Forum during various protests would be addressed through constitution amendment on the basis of mutual consent and in interests of the country and people.

Likewise, the second point states that the Yadav-led party will join the Oli government.

People’s News Monitoring Service