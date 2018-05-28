Chinese team completes study

Kathmandu, 28 May : A team of Chinese technicians has completed a pre-feasibility study of the Rasuwagadhi-Kathmandu railway, reports RSS.

The team of Chinese technicians, and also comprising Nepalis, started the study from Kathmandu on May 20 and completed the study in Trishuli of Nuwakot and Rasuwagadhi (Timure) of Rasuwa, said Senior Engineer at Department of Railways, Prakash Bhakta Upadhya.

Also Information Officer at the Department, Upadhyaya said that the team under leadership of Director General of the Department, Ananta Acharya, would prepare a report regarding the geographical study, territorial condition and mapping from Kathmandu to Kyirong via Trishuli of Nuwakot.

He said that the Chinese side would submit the preliminary study report of Kyirong-Kathmandu railway by October.

High-level government officials including Secretary at the Physical Planning and Transport Ministry, Madhu Sudan Adhikari, in the third week of April had visited China to carry out study for construction of the railway.

Earlier, a high-level delegation of Chinese Rail Administration had carried out the preliminary feasibility study of Kyirung-Kathmandu and Kathmandu-Pokhara-Lumbini railways.

People’s News Monitoring Service