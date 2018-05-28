Border Pillers go missing

Kathmandu, 29 May: Sixteen border pillars have gone missing at the Nepal-India border in Panchthar district, reports Kantipur daily.

A monitoring by Panchthar police found 16 out of 103 pillars missing at Yangwarak Rural Municipality-1 and 2 and Falelung Rural Municipality-3, 4 and 7 in the district. The district shares 44.38 kilometer border with Sikkim and West Bengal states of India.

Panchthar DSP Bamdev Gautam said police had conducted a 16-day long study and found about the missing pillars. Remaining pillars too are in dilapidated state and require immediate repair, police said.

Places where the pillars have gone missing are connected by roads or are grazing ground for yaks. They also have high influx of internal and foreign tourists.

DSP Gautam said Panchthar police had recently conducted the study on pillars to keep their internal records up-to-date.

Nepali side conducts few monitoring along the border despite the Indian side carrying out such monitoring in regular intervals.

People’s News Monitoring Service