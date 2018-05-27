‘Politicians, police involved in gold smuggling’

Kathmandu, 28 May : Chudamani Upreti aka Gore, the alleged mastermind behind 33 kg gold smuggling case, told Morang District Court on Sunday that high-ranking officers of Nepal Police and political leaders were tied to the international gold smuggling racket, all print media of today have reported.

Without pronouncing names, Gore told the court that officers holding senior police ranks and renowned politicians had involvement in the high-profile case. He also revealed that all smuggled gold went to India, and the missing 33 kg gold belonged to an Indian man whom he did not know.

He also insisted that he was not the linchpin in the case as the media had portrayed him.

The District Court completed recording Gore’s statement on Sunday and sent him to judical custody pending trial.

A special probe team, led by Home Joint Secretary Ishwor Poudel, had arrested Gore from Gaurighat in Kathmandu last week.He was taken to Biratnagar and presented to the court that same day .

The District Attorney’s Office has filed a charge sheet against 63 people in the gold smuggling case and the murder of Sanam Shakya. They have been charged with organised crime, hostage-taking and murder. Thirty-two suspects are still at large.

People’s News Monitoring Service