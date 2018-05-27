PM:Agreement with India will be implemented

Kathmandu, 27 May : Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged the members of the National Assembly to take back the proposal on amendment of the government policies and programmes at the NA meeting today.

Responding to the queries emerged during the discussion on government policies and programmes, PM Oli however said the concerns raised by the NA members were respected. Development is essential in all spheres – agriculture, industry, tourism, trade and infrastructures- for the prosperity and happiness of Nepalis. The government’s policies and programmes have created a base for it.

Similarly, he said the issues agreed with India would be implemented. Government will focus on the production of export oriented goods, the PM added.

People’s News Monitoring Service