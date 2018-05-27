NHRC marks 18th Anniversary

Kathmandu, 27 May : National Human Rights Commission has celebrated its 18th years of establishment amid various programmes on Sunday.

Speaking at an event organised on the occasion, the NHRC Chairperson Anup Raj Sharma stressed the need for the government, security agencies, political parties and various professional organisations to work together, and with high understanding to fulfill people’s aspirations to protect human rights in changing world and national contexts.

He also announced making public of decisions taken by the NHRC, and name list of human rights violators in the near future.

On the occasion, the ‘Dayaram Pariyar Memorial Human Rights Honour’ has been awarded to the Mahab Sewa Ashram and journalist Prem Kumari Panta.

People’s News Monitoring Service